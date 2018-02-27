A magic app that allows you to perform an amazing magic trick with your music.Here's what happens:- Someone chooses any song from your playlists.- They never tell you the name of the song!- The songs are mixed up and a final screen appears and the song they chose plays magically.Remember, they never told you the name of the song, but you make it magically play. You can even perform this without touching the phone at all!-Easy to do.-Three different methods for performing the trick are included so you can continue to amaze those that think they know how it's done.-Use up to 27 songs from your music library.-You can even customize the final play screen with your own pictures from your gallery or camera.