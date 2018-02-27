LC App is a useful and handy connection to the CCHBC Leadership Conference news and activities. Significant part of Leadership Conference is Charity segment that this year supports Strong Youth organization that empowers Serbian young people without parental care to start sustainable careers. The most important role of LC app is to facilitate the charity process. Trough LC app participants can contribute to the cause collecting as much LCoins as possible. Virtual coins will be converted at the end of LC into a donation to Strong Youth. Initiatives on LC App that are bringing points to the participants are: #photogrammable24/7 - to win cons all participants have to share via LC App photos of their best moments enjoying our products or capturing the perfect occasion. The second activation is Books for thoughts - the task is to post favorite books on the LC App, and write a review. You get LCoins! All books posted will be part of an online bid among all LC participants.