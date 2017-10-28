Solar Eclipse VR allows you to experience a solar eclipse anywhere in a time condensed format. Simply attach your phone to a Google Cardboard or Daydream device to experience this amazing event. To start the experience move the pointer using your head action and hover over the refresh icon. Solar Eclipse VR is best experienced with audio. The experience can be repeated by hovering over the refresh icon. Please use the following link for feedback http://www.facebook.com/gamedeveloper.