Great fun with fakecall Donald Trump in front of friends and family. In this app you will receive call (fakecall) from Donal Trump in such a realistic way that no one can guess that its fake. You can receive call from any personality or president of any country for free. All you have to change the name and country. You can also receive call from your friends or any person in the world. You can also teach children how to receive call. DISCLAIMER: This app is just for fun. If you pretend that Donald Trump or any other person is calling you, Its all on your behalf. We are not responsible of any thing.