Another coloring book for adults. The buildings, landscapes, environments, and other places found in Intricate Coloring 2 showcase the skills of a dozen artists who came together to bring you this second collection of places. Let your colorist skills shine by adding color to these intricate black and white illustrations. This relaxing activity is an excellent way to unwind from your day as well as unleash your creativity as you make each page come alive. This version has 50 pages.