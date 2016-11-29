[Developer Voice]Thanks for so many guys support such a long time. the purpose of we develop this app is mainly to create a line connect favorite cartoon users. we hope all guys can become friend at here and we can become a big family. [APP INTRODUCE]Make your own cartoon avatar, facial expression, let [SuperMii] decorate your life. [APP FEATURES]1. MOE JUST ENJOY YOURSELF: Thousands of moe material, waiting for you to collocation2. FUNNY IS AN ART: Put facial features as where as you like, get rid of the limitations of conventional, just imagine. 3. SHAKE, SUPERISE OR THRILLER: A new function, just shake, maybe can get the amazing role. 4. FACIAL EXPRESSION: Add expression on your face just need one step, avatar turn into a tool within chat5. HandBook----one hundred animation role, come from more than 50 manga, we will update continue. [Tips]Please like our facebook page is SuperMii, we will send some beauty or interesting avatar in time. [Contact Us][SuperMii] is still in the continue improvement, maybe there are some material you want have not appeared, maybe some BUG, please let us know that before give us a bad review, we will try our best to fix it.