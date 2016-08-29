Fake Call

By nateJonesSoft |

Fake your phone number or caller id. Having an annoying conversation? schedule a fake incoming call and excuse your self. profiles include: Incoming call with clown photo and customizable pre-recorded voice- more to comeUse a fake call to get yourself out of sticky situationsFeatures: schedule fake call-quick fake call-show history of faked calls-invite friends via facebook to join fake call-pre record Male voice for incoming fake call with select fake caller id-pre record Female voice for incoming fake call with select fake caller id.
LicenseFree
Version16
Operating System Android

