Dr. Casey's Alphanumeric Conundrum

By Kevin Neelands |

Download
Download
In this mathematical brain-teaser a simple addition problem has been 'coded' - that is, the digits have been replaced with letters. YOU need to figure out what letters represent what digits. Armed with your algebraic wits and powers of deduction you eliminate letter-digit pairs until only valid combinations remain and the puzzle is solved. An on-screen grid helps you narrow down the possibilities as you track down the true values of the letters. In some cases you may even find yourself using simultaneous equations to solve it! Think of it as aerobics for the cerebrum.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size47.3 kB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad. Requires iOS 3.1 or later. iTunes account required

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All