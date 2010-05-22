This is the fist volume to the iMandarin School Series.The hottest language to learn now in US Private & Charter schools is actually Mandarin Chinese!Here is your chance to get a headstart so come to iMandarin School and learn your days of the week as well as your colors. **Are you an adult or parent wanting to teach their children Mandarin Chinese?**Do you have Chinese speaking friends and would like to start learning Chinese?**Are you afraid of Chinese because it seem so complex?**Are you traveling to a Chinese speaking region?Foundation, foundation, foundation! Toddlers, children and adults will all benefit from this application. Through repetition you can learn the foundation of Mandarin Chinese properly. This application not only provides the English and phonetic way of speaking (Pinyin) but it also displays the SIMPLIFIED CHINESE characters instead of the traditional. We WANT YOU TO LEARN IN THE EASIEST WAY POSSIBLE - GRAPHICALLY. Look for our additions to this series of iMandarin School!Best of all - Updates are FREE and this application works OFFLINE.We are very interested in continually enhancing this application. We value your reviews and e-mails so please keep them coming!