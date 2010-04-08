The official Discovery Channel MythBusters app for iPhone and iPod Touch is the ULTIMATE mobile fan app and will satisfy any MythBusters fan's craving for a newer and deeper MythBusters experience. You will find yourself spending hours playing and chatting in this brand new TV fan adventure all in the palm of your hand. Try to bust three myths that you have seen on TV through fun gameplay, submit scores and see yourself ranked on the national leader board. Get lost in MythBusters Facebook and Twitter feeds, and post Facebook comments or tweet your scores without leaving the app. Find out what fellow fans are talking about in real time and enter the Tweet Chat room to share your thoughts on your favorite show. Watch fan favorite video clips, and see behind-the-scenes and sneak peeks.