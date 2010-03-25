This tool helps make your Table of Saturn or Fulfillment based on your date of birth. This is based on Kabbalah Numerology principles.The Kabbalah Numerology interprets only the meaning of the name of an individual and it means 'knowledge' and 'wisdom'. Events are given the prime priority in this form of numerology than the characters. The first and foremost knowledge of the Kabbalah is to understand the numbers, their properties and virtues. The numbers play an important role in Kabbalah numerology. In the square of three the numbers 1 - 9 are divided into three groups. Each number has its own Planetary Ruler.