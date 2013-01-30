Yearbook 3DBring your yearbook to life with Yearbook 3D, Walsworths augmented reality app that brings a whole new interactive experience to your yearbook cover and pages. Yearbook 3D is part of the Walsworths YEARBOOK 360 family of tools.See the mascot on your yearbook cover leap right off the page. Watch that photo of the marching band pull up a video of the band performing.Heres how it works: - Download the Yearbook 3D app. - Find the images and graphics in your yearbook tagged with the Yearbook 3D icon. - Open the app and launch the viewfinder. - Point at the image to scan it, hold steady, then watch your images come to life!