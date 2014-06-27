SquadUP - Event Planning on Your Mobile Phone - Free to Download - Group Messaging - Photo Sharing - Event Discovery - Passbook Integration - Social Media Gallery - Event Registration - Ticket ScanningSquadUP is the social way to plan the perfect event right from your mobile phone. Create and manage events with SquadUP including social sharing, content curation from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram via event hashtags, real-time messaging for event attendees, photo sharing, mobile check in and registration. SquadUP offers a Social Gallery where guests can view photos and videos before, during and after events. SquadUP provides the tools you need to create an experience, not just an event. Features of SquadUP include:- Create and manage events right from your phone- Free to download- Send invitations, buy tickets, track RSVPs and ticket sales- Create a customized event web and mobile page that seamlessly integrates with all social media channels- Check in guests with just one tap or scan tickets- Real-time messaging for you and your guests during the event- Photo sharing- Live Social Gallery: curated photos and videos from Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are available to view before, during and after the event using your event specific hashtag- Passbook integration- Find event details, including maps and directions- Access all of your SquadUP events, past and present- Discover featured events, search by interest, location, name or host- Perfect to plan and manage conferences, fundraisers, concerts, networking events, parties, group travel, college events and more!Follow SquadUPTwitter (twitter.com/squadup)Facebook (facebook.com/squadup)Instagram (instagram.com/squadup) Google+ (https://plus.google.com/u/0/b/112926897922478470591/+Squadup/posts)*Named Hottest NYC Startup by Tech CocktailAbout SquadUPSquadUP is the next generation event creation and management platform dedicated to creating an experience instead of just an event. SquadUP is the only app that lets you plan, update and monitor your events in real time - right from your phone - including registrations, check ins and ticket scanning. SquadUP provides social sharing, content aggregation from social platforms, real-time messaging and photo sharing during the event. The company supports organizers from event creation to the event itself -- and even post-event where guests can review the photos in the social gallery to relive the experience. For more information, visit www.squadup.com.