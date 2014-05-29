Dress up your very own fairy pet with Pooka Pets! Change colors, hairstyles, tails, wings, and more as you create your very own Pooka Pal. Then when you're done you can take a picture and share your Pooka with friends and family.With Pooka Pets you can: Change your Pooka's coat color Add patterns Transform their eyes and wings Style their hair Add fashionable and unique accessoriesLevel up with games to unlock additional optionsWhat kind of Pooka Pet will you create?