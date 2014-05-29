Pooka Pets - Style a Pet Fairy Pony in this Free Dress-up Game

Dress up your very own fairy pet with Pooka Pets! Change colors, hairstyles, tails, wings, and more as you create your very own Pooka Pal. Then when you're done you can take a picture and share your Pooka with friends and family.With Pooka Pets you can: Change your Pooka's coat color Add patterns Transform their eyes and wings Style their hair Add fashionable and unique accessoriesLevel up with games to unlock additional optionsWhat kind of Pooka Pet will you create?
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size41.33 MB
Version1.4.5
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4. iTunes account required.

