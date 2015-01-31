Breaking PointsBy Hartmut Koenitz, Tonguc Sezen, Digdem SezenThis the story of a woman who feels trapped in a daily routine between her lonely home and a boring job. While she consciously tries to escape this frustrating daily circle of boredom, there are the small, seemingly unimportant decisions that impact her life and the people around her. Actually, whether she can escape the vicious circle might depend on these small choices.Try it and see for yourself, make her choices and see what changes. And at the end of a day, try again. There are many paths and variations to explore in this interactive narrative. Have fun!Made with ASAPS (Advanced Authoring and Presentation System), more info at http://advancedstories.net