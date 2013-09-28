The best game Classic Wooden Maze is here!It is very real and fun.If you are looking for a fun game to pass the time, here is the perfect game!With Maze game you have to prove your skills to pass the levels.Be very careful not to strain the ball into the holes. Do not ever play a nervous day or you will see them and will want to control the ball. Do not ever leave the device on the table because you will do nothing to put the ball into the goal.This is a game of precision control and above all very addictive.Suitable for all audiences will delight all members of the household, a game designed for all family members, thanks to some really simple controls which allow easy playability.There are many screens you can scroll through to get it right once before. If you're on the subway or car or somewhere in motion the ball will move so that can not be controlled. Many holes and walls placed at strategic locations. These are things that you can find playing. Think hard and sets the path for it will be the best you can do to pass the levels. No tricks and not let you cheat, you have to idertelas as if you reach the end. Dare!!WARNING: this is fun and addictive! Handle with care!Highlights: You have 50 levels! Advanced physics engine accelerometer based ADDRESS Smooth realistic gameplay Avoid obstaclesHave a good time downloading this game and see how quickly the hours pass without noticing.