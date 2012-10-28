You always wanted the lead role in a photo love story? Then this app is perfect for you!Be one of the three main characters in a funny photo love story!Take a few pictures of you and of two friends, add the faces to the bad guy, the good guy from next door and make a dream girl for the two, who the two guys will fight about - just like in every good love story.During the photo love story, the faces will always appear at the appropriate parts of the story. A confused look, a surprised mien or an angry countenance, everything will be placed perfectly.Design your own photo novel - with you and your friends in the three lead roles. Will there be a happy end? Find out!