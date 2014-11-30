House Plan Center I

By Gabriel Dana

House Plan Center I is a huge collection with the most greatest house plans.You can zoom in photos, visualize them in slideshow mode, mark them as favorites, compare, share with friends, the application offers a Quiz game for you to check your knowledge.Features:- 20.000 house plans with awesome photos and details- Square Feet bigger than 2000- Slideshow mode- Super zoom- Quiz game- Compare- Favorites- Gestures navigation (next / prev - swipe right / left)- App Settings- Share with friends- Save to photo library- Retina graphics- Advanced photo editor- Real time availability, no matter where you are, even without an internet connection.
PriceUSD3.99
LicensePurchase
File Size1.69 GB
Version1.1
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPod Touch (3rd generation or later, iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4, iPad. iTunes account required.

