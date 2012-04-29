Features:-Clear and beautiful wind chime sounds for 10 or 15 seconds, if you shake gently. Sensitivity can be controlled by the slider.-The beautiful picture of the Pleiades can be seen while the chime sounds.-This app is made for people who have been suffered by the earthquake and tsunami in Japan in 2011.-It is said that we could see many beautiful stars in the sky at the day, because all the lights were broken. It might be the last scenery that a lot of victims saw.-This wind chime is a memorial to all the victims. "Shake gently" means a message to the earth too.