Memorial for Mar 11

Features:-Clear and beautiful wind chime sounds for 10 or 15 seconds, if you shake gently. Sensitivity can be controlled by the slider.-The beautiful picture of the Pleiades can be seen while the chime sounds.-This app is made for people who have been suffered by the earthquake and tsunami in Japan in 2011.-It is said that we could see many beautiful stars in the sky at the day, because all the lights were broken. It might be the last scenery that a lot of victims saw.-This wind chime is a memorial to all the victims. "Shake gently" means a message to the earth too.
PriceUSD1.99
LicensePurchase
File Size6.11 MB
Version1.1
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad. Requires iOS 3.1 or later. iTunes account required

