VSDX Annotator is a powerful and professional tool, designed to let Mac users open and annotate all Visio drawing formats. It provides Apple OS X with a wide range of annotation possibilities. There is a total of 12 annotation tools: adding notes, comments, titles, shapes, arrows, graphic files, etc. It is possible to save VSDX files in the same format so that you can open them later in Visio. You can also convert the file to a PDF or send it in PDF format via email from the menu bar. VSDX Annotator can open multi-paged documents, giving users the possibility to turn pages, switch layer visibility, view shape data and hyperlinks. VSDX Annotator is an app for people who need not only to view Visio drawings on Mac, but make some notes and changes. View multi-page Visio files with a high quality image. Hide or show layers, shape data and hyperlinks. Create annotations by adding text, block diagrams, graphic pictures and other abilities. Save .vsdx files after modifications with the same extension to allow them to be opened in MS Visio. Convert .vsd, .vdx, and .vsdx documents to the more common PDF file format. Send PDF files via email or print them using the menu bar. VSDX Annotator opens drawings of VSD, VDX, VSDX file formats.