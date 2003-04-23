cPWD

By Absolute Dynamics |

Security requirements demand dynamic password changes across hundreds of systems. Use cPWD to maintain multiple, local account passwords on all NT and Windows 2000 systems participating in the domain. Flexible filters allow you to target specific systems and accounts. Generate random passwords and apply them on the fly. Automate the maintenance of multiple local account passwords. Flexible filters target specific systems. Web Page Results displays the success and/or failure of each password change.
PriceUSD35
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.14 MB
Version1.91
Operating System Windows NT Windows XP Windows Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows NT/2000/XP

