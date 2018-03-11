Eritrium Trouble Ticketing is a module of Eritrium CRM that provides you all the features expected from a CRM software. It provides your company features for managing your customers or suppliers, records all the phone calls done (interaction records), create and manage trouble tickets that supports any question, complaint or problem reported, keeping track of the actions done to close them. It also incorporates a workflow for keeping control of the state of every ticket, who is working on it, how many of them are going to run out of time, etc... because ERITRIUM allows you to define Service Level Agreements (SLAs). Easy to install, and easy to use. You can access it from anywhere through your internet link.