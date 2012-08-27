Centrium is a user-friendly and flexible CRM (Customer relationship management) tool. Manage contacts, store history and files. Track deals and tasks. Check out smart notifications, comments and easy to use permissions. Shared Contacts Store all contacts, both people and companies in one place. Share them with your team or keep them private, it`s your choice. Full history Add notes, files and photos, document full contact history. Comment and share with your team, work together. Track deals Add and manage deals. Track them from the first contact to getting paid. Attach tasks and contacts. Find out why you lost or won last deals. Get things done Add, delegate, share tasks and calendars with your team. Make sure that no task is left behind. Manage e-mail Sharing e-mail messages with your team, attaching e-mail messages to tasks, contacts and deals will boost your productivity. Make it your own Brand it. Upload your logo, select theme, make it feel like home. Create custom task, contact and deal types. Tag everything as you please. Simple permissions Are you a security freak? You`ll be pleased. Simple, manageable permissions will keep some things private and some shared. Powerful integrations Hey, it`s 2012. Integration with great software is a must. Gmail, Mailchimp, Skype are just a few examples. Mobile Always on the run? Or maybe you just enjoy that take-away latte in the park? Take your office with you.