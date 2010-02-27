Application Password Management Server (APMS) is a comprehensive and secure tool for automating the updates of service account passwords which not only changes the passwords where they are defined but also the locations where they are used such as services, configuration files, scheduling applications, and database connection strings. This powerful tool provides the ability to securely automate today's complex password management tasks for hard to manage service and application user accounts. Through a single console you can securely manage the service accounts on your servers and databases, as well as where they are used, such as application configuration files, scheduling programs, and database connection strings. Unlike scripts and other password management products, APMS provides secure communication between console and agent through a single port enabling secure communication in a secure firewalled network environment.