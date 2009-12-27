dHotSpot Pro & Lite (Free) Wi-Fi Hotspot Software is a Professional Wi-Fi Billing, Ticketing and Wireless Internet Management System. Sell Web Access Tickets Online, Offer Prepaid Cards or Pre-roll Ads for Free Access. Operate Unlimited Access Points at multiple locations. Build your own custom network with Roaming Support. This hotspot software is hosted on our reliable dedicated radius servers giving you a Centralized Billing and Management solution for virtually any hotspot deployment.
|License
|Free
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Webware