vZ-Inventory for PC (Access 2000)

By vZ-Consulting |

vZ-Inventory for PC is a program to manage your complete hard- and software environment in your company. vZ-Inventory for PC depends on desktops. To these desktops your hard- and software will be assigned. By the reports you can get a lot of information about your hard- and software (also problems with your licensing, which will already appear during the key-entry process). So you have a comfortable overview Ã¢??at one click' about your complete computer-equipment.
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.74 MB
Version1.5
Operating System Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows Windows 98 Windows NT

