Communication is the key to any successful business. You've probably heard this from business gurus and read about it in the books. Companies spend thousands of dollars on special seminars devoted to this subject. They know that money invested in communication will soon bring significant return. Now think how effectively you communicate inside your company. You can probably remember more than one or two cases when things went wrong due to lack of proper communication. This is why we created LanTalk - unique tool that helps people to easily communicate with each other regardless of the size of the company. Basically, LanTalk is very convenient messaging software that allows you to send and receive messages to and from co-workers. LanTalk does not require Internet connection or a dedicated server; LanTalk is very easy to install and simple to use. When working on LanTalk, we decided to use "strictly business" approach. We limited the size of messages to 32 kilobytes and disabled file transfers, so that this software could not be used to send mp3 files, images and other things that are not work related. LanTalk's interface is very simple, so anyone can learn how to use it in just minutes. The program features convenient navigation system, so that you can easily find old messages. You can also export messages if you need. This feature comes in handy, when you want to e-mail the message. This software allows you to schedule the time when the message should be send (extremely important feature for companies that operate 24 hours a day). There are many types of new message notifications both sound and visual to choose from, including lighting a green light on the keyboard.