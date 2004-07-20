Bambusa is a suite of script-like tools aimed at web site designers. It includes three tools: KIZ, IDIX and TOK. The suite as it stands now, is particularly useful in the treatment of web-based documentation. KIZ gives you quick access to two meta-tags of your pages in your website: the 'keywords' and the 'description' meta-tags. You can usually set these in your favorite html editor - KIZ was created to ease the use of an existing website with the two other tools of the suite, since they use either the values of the 'keywords' or 'description' meta-tags to produce their output files. IDIX creates an index of your website, for example an alphabetical list of all the keywords used in the website's pages. Each index entry links back to the page(s) were it was found and, optionally, to an anchor inside the page. TOK creates a table of content of your website, for example a hierarchical list of your website's pages. Each table of content entry links back to a page in your website and shows, if you wish it to, the 'description' meta-tag's content.