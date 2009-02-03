PHP/MySQL e-mail list manager that provides full-featured message and template management through an easy-to-use web interface. It automates building and maintaining mailing lists by producing readymade HTML subscription forms for your web sites, and by handling double opt-in, unsubscribe options, and bounced mail management without any action on your part. You can even sync a mailing list with an external database. 1-2-All allows you to send personalized messages, timed autoresponders, and targeted messages to groups of subscribers within a single mailing list. Comprehensive graphical statistics allow you to monitor the success of your mailings in real time, including stats on the number of recipients who have opened a message, clicked through its links, and forwarded the message to a friend. 1-2-All is also fully rebrandable, allowing web hosts and other service providers to add value by offering low-maintenance email list management functionality to their customers.