Google invisible reCAPTCHA is an advanced version of No CAPTCHA reCAPTCHA. It helps in protecting your websites from spammy bots. Security is foremost required in E-commerce and Meetanshi has come up with Magento 2 Google Invisible reCAPTCHA extension. Magento 2 Google Invisible reCAPTCHA extension serves to secure your Magento 2 store without harassing the genuine customers. As the reCAPTCHA is invisible, the visitors won't need to solve the quizzes or attend the "I am not Robot" checkbox. The request to solve reCAPTCHA appears only in suspicious cases. Protect your store easily as well as provide convenience to your customers with Meetanshi's Magento 2 Google Invisible reCAPTCHA. Benefits of choosing Meetanshi's Magento 2 Google Invisible reCAPTCHA extension: * Register your site with the domain name by selecting invisible recaptcha option, accept the terms of service and get sitekey from Google in order to use the module. * Provides options in the themes to help you to display the badge in a color to match with your store theme. * Set Google reCAPTCHA badge in the position of your choice to cover the least area on your site. * The extension comes up with various pages and sections to enable reCAPTCHA on, you can enable reCAPTCHA on any or all of the pages to secure spam attacks on them. For example, Customer Login page, Forgot Password Page, Contact Us page, Website registration page, Newsletter subscription and Checkout Registration.