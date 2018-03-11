Forever New Loyalty Club

Forever New has a wide range of top quality fashion products that cater to a diverse range of styles for various occasions. The Forever New Loyalty Club gives you access to a world of exclusive vouchers, specials and brand communication.Set up your profile on the app to receive messaging and product information that is line with your size, taste and preferencesAccess the "My Vouchers" dashboard for a wide range of special offers, which are exclusive to Loyalty Club membersBe the first to know about new ranges, sales and on-trend insight thanks to tailored communication
LicenseFree
Version0.4.5
Operating System Android

