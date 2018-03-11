Let your store's customer check the order status and the related details without having to log into their account with the help of Magento 2 Order Tracking extension. This will increase their trust in your service and enhance your store's user experience. Features of Magento 2 Order Tracking: Display order tracking link right in the top link of the page No need to log in to account for tracking order status Require only Order ID and customer email address to track order Instantly retrieve order information with the help of Ajax Easily create new tracking status attached to a specific order state Separate Track Order page Track Order Link in Shipment Email Multistore Supported Multi-Language Supported 100% Open Source Free Lifetime Support Free Lifetime Upgrades