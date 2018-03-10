DIGITAL CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT - Are You Connected with the Digital & Physical World?As innovative Proximity Beacon Marketing & RTLS technology companies, we provide a cost-effective approach to delivering rich content, location based intelligence and engaging mobile customer experiences within their proximity.Our scalable Proximity Beacon & RTLS proprietary platforms offers full service Proximity Marketing & RTLS solutions providing a quick and simplistic approach to designing, deploying and managing individual & collective networks. Takes an innovative approach, which allows you to connect with your customers and potential clients while they are at your business, collect physical insights, by successfully bridging online/oine behavior data and marketing activities analytics. Creating a new App or integrating with your existing mobile App.Proximity Beacon TechnologyBeacons are an affordable technology, using small & light weight Bluetooth "BLE" devices to deliver relevant,targeted customer messages and content to appear on the front end of customer's smartphones when they arewithin proximity. Beacon can reach up to 100 yard diameter and can be adjusted down to 5 feet.Real Time Location TrackingPROXLINX/PROXCOMM's unique Real Time Location Solutions known as "RTLS" solutions provide organizations with visibility into the precise, real-time location of an asset (personnel or equipment), thereby increasingoperational efficiency, staff productivity, customer satisfaction, safety, security and optimizing the workforce.RTLS, known as a real-time location system, is a technology that uses small transmitters (tags) to determine the current location and movements of people or objects.With RTLS you are able to locate, measure, and manage customers, staff, and equipment Our RTLS systems measure and reveal how high-value resources that move and interact throughout your business. with high ROI.PROXLINX/PROXCOMM's cloud-based RTLS solution is highly scalable and that provides superior accuracy, requires minimal hardware and comes with a low Total Cost of Ownership [TCO] technology in the market today, making it the highest ROI tracking solution available.Our RTLS Solutions are scalable and networkable across a multiple locations and can provide:- Asset Tracking - Indoor Navigation/Mapping- Proximity Zone Alarms - Advance Data AnalyticsProximity Beacon & RTLS solutions are perfect for:Healthcare FacilitiesParking ServicesAirportsAuto DealershipsCasinosConcerts/Sports/Events CentersHealth/Fitness FacilitiesSecurity CompaniesHotelsReal EstateRestaurantsAll RetailSmart CitiesAnd So Much More!