United Savings Perks by United Savings Credit Union provides a variety of perks on dining, recreation, entertainment, fitness, home, and much more for members!This free app automatically alerts you when you are near a discount so you never miss out on a deal you deserve.United Savings Perks includes a variety of deals from local merchants that you can redeem in store by using this app while supporting local businesses!Thank you for being a member of United Savings Credit Union. Enjoy your perks!