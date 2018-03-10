This app will help you to choose Gluten free products and drinks in any shop. Find all the possible products allowed from the point of view of GF dietary laws.Just enter the name of the product and press Search, app will scan Gluten free authorities databases for the certifications details.Special thanks to Karina Krasovicka (http://Arbooz.lv) and Irina Rubinchik (the Latvian Celiac Society "Life Without Gluten" http://dzivebezglutena.lv/) for support and help.NOTE: ALL INFORMATION IS TAKEN FROM THE UPPER MENTIONED LIST OF AUTHORITIES AS IS. PLEASE DO NOT RATE THE CONTENT, AS SOON AS I PROVIDE ONLY SEARCHING ENGINE.IF YOU CANNOT FIND SOMETHING, CONTACT PROPER AUTHORITY FOR IMPROVEMENTS.tags:gluten free, celiac