Ranked as #1 App of the week - Phandroid.com (Dec 2017 #3)Ranked in Top 10 Apps of Dec 2017 - Phonedog.comRanked in Top 10 on Producthunt.com (Dec 24 2017)Have you ever found yourself repeatedly checking Amazon to see if the price of that laptop that you wanted to buy has finally fallen low enough for you to buy it? Introducing Fluctuate!Fluctuate is a price tracker that allows you to track the price of products from online shopping websites, and unlike all the other Price Trackers on the Play Store, Fluctuate works with most online shopping sites, including many of the most popular sites like Amazon, eBay, Flipkart, and lots more. This unique app will help you find the best deals at the best time.In the PressAndroid Policehttp://www.androidpolice.com/2018/01/01/18-new-notable-android-apps-last-two-weeks-12-19-17-1-1-18/#Fluctuate_-_Universal_Price_TrackerSign up for beta here to try out new features early:https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.buneme.fluctuateOnce you have done that, join the beta tester's community:https://plus.google.com/communities/100988225996349024181