The Sprague Real-Time mobile app is a user-friendly and intuitive tool for authorized users of the Sprague Real-Time Pricing Platform to make purchases when they are away from their computer. Now you never have to miss an opportunity to leverage market price volatility to your advantage. With the Sprague Real-Time mobile, authorized users can:1. Make prompts purchases for heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene and unbranded gasoline2. Place bids for the products and volumes you want at the price you want them3. Review completed prompt transactions4. Manage or revise existing prompt bids5. Monitor real-time prices on the goSprague Real-Time mobile is only available to customers who have executed a Master Distillate Gasoline Agreement and accepted Sprague Real-Time Terms and Conditions (the "Agreements"). Transactions entered into via Sprague Real-Time mobile are subject to the terms of the Agreements. Sprague Real-Time mobile is the intellectual property of Sprague Operating Resources LLC and you may not reproduce, copy, or otherwise appropriate such intellectual property.