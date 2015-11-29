Magento Multivendor Marketplace extension allows you to turn your magento store into a Marketplace where different vendors can create their own stores and sell their products. With powerful product management interface vendors can create products easily and efficiently. Enable your vendors to add and edit their products, manage inventory, interact with customers, manage their orders and fulfill orders - all within intuitive and easy to use Vendor Panel. Admin can set commission and transaction fee in percentage or fixed. Commission and transaction fee can be set on per vendor basis.