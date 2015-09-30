Shreya Boutique

We are one among the leading designers and suppliers of Indian sarees, which include Indian traditional bridal sarees, party wear sarees, fancy sarees, chiffon sarees, georgette sarees, designer sarees, and embroidery sarees. We have retail and wholesale outlets as well as manufacture and export units exclusively meant for Indian sarees. Our sarees are mostly manufactured in-house, and the rest by specially appointed craftsmen and weavers from various parts of India. You can have an exclusive collection of sarees for every occasion of a womans life.Content rating: Low Maturity
