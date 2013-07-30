Zalora

By Zalora |

Download
Download
Experience Asia's biggest online fashion store with the new ZALORA Android app!Shop ZALORA and select your favourite fashion and beauty picks while on-the-go! Whats more its free to download! Browse through over 500 local and international brands at the best prices. Receive updates on exclusive deals and latest promotions. Enjoy cash-on-delivery and free returns - shopping for fashion has never been more convenient.* Winner of "Best Fashion Site" by Cosmopolitan Singapore* Best mobile site The ZALORA Android mobile app features:- View over 15,000 products from womenswear, menswear, shoes, bags, accessories, beauty, sports & more- Browse by categories, brands, prices, colours & more - View detailed product information, images and ratings/reviews- Exclusive push notifications on new arrivals and special sales - you will never miss one again! - Ability to add items to your shopping bag and save them for later- Manage your accountRecent changes:1.0.2- Bug fixes1.0.1- Fix Vietnamese font issue- Bug fixesContent rating: Everyone
PriceCAD0
LicenseFree
File Size3.19 MB
Version1.0.2
Operating System Android Android 2.3.3 - Android 2.3.7
System RequirementsCompatible with 2.3.3 and above.

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All