Clicky Web Analytics is a real time web analytics service. This means that when you login and view your stats, you are seeing up to the minute data on the traffic to your web site. Clicky Web Analytics let you see what's happening today until the day after. Real time data lets you react to changes in your traffic as they occur. For example, if you had an article that hit the front page of a popular site like digg.com, you would see the traffic spike in Clicky immediately, along with links back to the sources sending you the traffic. Knowing this, you could make changes to your site or to the article itself to take advantage of the situation.