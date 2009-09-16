RapidDowner is a download manager for Rapidshare Services. Along with link management and image recognition. Use this program to by pass the 110 minute waiting time limit and make it in a few minutes. Built on the .net framework and forum supported. Make Rapidshare your free hosting service. This is not a hack just a manager to help backup your files and download them as quick as you upload them.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|2.96 MB
|Version
|2.0.4.19
|Operating System
|Windows Windows XP Windows Vista
|System Requirements
|Internet Explorer 7.0