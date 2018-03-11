Big lottery jackpot coming up?Are you having little to no luck with the current set of "lucky" number you have been playing faithfully, day after day, week after weeks? For Months? Years?Maybe it's time to find a few new numbers!With this extremely simple app.1.)You simply tap on the game you plan to play.2.) Pick 3, Pick 4 or Jackpot.3.)You will presented with a new set of numbers each time you tap.4.)If you find a number that you what particularly like, or want to save for later. Simple tap on the message icon in the in the lower right corner, to text those numbers to a friend or to yourself!As normal this is for entertainment only.Data charges for text may apply.