Play Klondike Solitaire, FreeCell Solitaire and Spider Solitaire, all in one collection with 3 of the best classic solitaire card games! New modes will be included soon: Pyramid, Tripeaks and Spades, so be patience.Currently, this collection includes 3 popular, classic and original modes to challenge your mind.Klondike - Patience SolitaireKlondike, also known as Patience, is the most popular and known solitaire game of the world. To win Klondike Solitaire you must move all the cards from the Tableau to the four goals or Foundation stacks. Each goal can only hold one suit and you must put the cards in ascending order. You can move cards by dragging them between the piles.Draw 1 and Draw 3 cards modes are available and we will include a Vegas mode eventually.FreeCell SolitaireFreeCell Solitaire adds a new element of strategy to the classic solitaire games Klondike. The term FreeCell is given to the four empty spaces above the tableau that are used for the temporary storage of cards. After dealing from a standard deck of 52 cards, use the four free cell spots as placeholders as you try to move all of the cards from the Foundation stacks for a win. Just like Klondike, the object of the game is to build the four HomeCells up in ascending suit sequence from Ace to King with cards of identical suits. Nearly every single game of FreeCell can be won with proper play and strategy.Spider SolitaireSpider Solitaire is another popular variation of Klondike. It is played with four decks of cards instead of one and the goal is to place all cards in the tableau in descending order. Once an entire cascade of cards is completed it is removed from the game. We included 1, 2 or 4 suits variations for different levels of challenge and new modes Spiderette and Spiderwordt will be included in the future!Solitaire + FreeCell + Spider features includes:- Collection of the 3 most popular and classic solitaire games in 1 pack- You can move cards with a single tap or drag them to their destination- Portrait and landscape play- Auto complete- Phone and tablet support- Solitaire supports left-handed play- Unlimited free solitaire games- Unlimited free undo feature- Unlimited free hints- Standard Klondike scoring- Vegas Scoring soon to come- Different themes to unlock- Random or Winning Deals- No Wifi required, play anywhere for free- Cards & Tables can be customized- Daily challenges for new solitaire experiences every daySolitaire + FreeCell + Spider is a fun free game for kids and adults alike from the creators of Puzzlerama and Mazes & More. It is optimized for Android phones and tablets of all screen sizes. Download now to play the best classic Solitaire card games!