Solitaire Together is a good mix of classical card game with PvP gameplay.Play with real players, take part in the weekly contest, win and enjoy the game!Solitaire remains the most played computer game of all time, and for good reason. Simple rules and straightforward gameplay make it easy to pick up for everyone. Solitaire is played with 52 cards. Stack cards in descending order, alternating color. Start at the King, and build down to the Ace.In our game you can:- Invite friends to play together- Play Tournaments and be first! Magic will help you!- Win prizes in weekly contestsThe game is absolutely free to play. You can win tournaments without spending extra money. Invite friends to the game and you can help each other out with some game options.info@ledagames.com