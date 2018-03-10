Blackjack, also known as twenty-one, is a comparing card game between usually several players and a dealer, where each player in turn competes against the dealer, but players do not play against each other. It is played with one or more decks of 52 cards, and is the most widely played casino banking game in the world. The objective of the game is to beat the dealer in one of the following ways:Get 21 points on the player's first two cards (called a "blackjack" or "natural"), without a dealer blackjack;Reach a final score higher than the dealer without exceeding 21;orLet the dealer draw additional cards until their hand exceeds 21.