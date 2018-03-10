Bingo is a game of probability in which players mark off numbers on cards as the numbers are drawn randomly by a caller, the winner being the first person to mark off all their numbersDeal or No Deal Bingo (the full-house winner receives a mystery box containing a figure, and an offer from the Banker in the form of the popular TV show, and has to choose between the two to decide their prize)Roll On Bingo (the game continues past one full-house winner until more people get a full house)Lucky Numbers Bingo (select three lucky numbers, and match one, two or three of your chosen lucky numbers with any of the balls when the one line, two line and/or full house is won and you will win a Lucky numbers jackpot )75-Ball Bingo uses just 75 balls instead of the traditional 90, and the tickets are made up of 25 numbers arranged in five lines of five.