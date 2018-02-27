Mac Solitaire is a full featured solitaire collection that includes 42 different game varieties. Some of the features include the ability to undo and redo 100 moves, auto play mode, keyboard shortcuts, replay last game feature, tracks best times and game statistics, secondary mouse button support, and a convenient Mac toolbar interface. It also includes various appearance options, such as different backgrounds, card backs, and card highlight colors. In game help is included to explain the rules for each game.