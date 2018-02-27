Want to play cards? Looking for an interesting card game?Or are you just tired of playing the Poker and Solitaire?Then we have for you something new!The aim of the game is to win the entire pot,using rates and autopsies.The game involved 2-6 players.This game is only for two players.For the game uses a deck of 24 cards from aces to sixes, without pictures.All cards have a value denomination (e.g., ten - 10 points, six - 6 points,ACE - 11 points.When calculating the amount of points are summarized cards of the same suit, and selects the highest amount.Three cards of the same suit are called Trinka! Trinka also known as the combination of three aces and three sixes.The combination of the three aces is equal to 33 points. The strongest combination is three sixes - 34 points.The combination of two aces is called "two head" and gives 22 points.When the turn to the player he took part in the auction.A player mode of the game and the remaining chips become available the following:1. Down - to reset the cards in the deck, ending their participation in the current party.2. Support - make a bet equivalent to the bet of the previous player.3. Up - to make a higher bid than the previous player.4. Open - compare your cards with the cards of the previous player.The winner is the player with the strongest combination of cards,or the person who is ousted from the game with bets.If you like card games, Trinka just for You!