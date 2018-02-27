Exclusive Original Slot by CAshman_eqWith 30p Play & 25 JackpotFeatured authentic play with Magic Nudge SetupsDefault 80% Payout (Can be changed if you can find Bar Humbug % Mode)Welcome to the latest release from CAshman_eq's penny arcade.When you think about it, it's amazing just how much of Christmas we leave to the vagaries of pure, blind luck.10pm on Christmas Eve, and you're taking a gamble that some shop, somewhere, selling anything at all, is open for business. If you're lucky, there'll still be a convenience store willing to take your money and you can buy your beloved partner a 1.99 bottle of cheap plonk and ten packets of her favourite crisps. Season's greetings, darling: you're worth this much. If you've lucked out then the only thing scattered beneath the tree next morning will be your very bones.There's an excitement to trying your arm at the most wonderful time of the year, and The Great Frazzles Lottery is only one of the ways to introduce an element of risk into your festivities. I mean, try flipping the e-coli turkey coin! Will half-mad old Auntie Kathleen have cooked the dinner properly this year? Or not? The only way to find out is to sample the delights set out in front of you, and see whether you wake up on a drip in an under-funded NHS ward this time tomorrow.Don't forget, too, the lyrics of everybody's favourite Christmas tune 'Here Comes Santa Claus.' Hang your stockings and say your prayers 'cos Santa Claus comes tonight...Makes you wonder what sort of Father Christmas is emptying his sacks in bedrooms throughout the nation. Good Santa? Or Bad Santa? Say your prayers, and keep your fingers crossed that everything's going to be okay.See, the problem with risk is that it's all so, uh... risky. But what if you could have all the spine-tingling nervousness of trusting everything to fate but without any of the downside? What if you could have your Christmas cake and eat it?Happily, there is a way, and it removes all the risk of retailers locking their doors, turkey so undercooked it's practically still alive, and old, bearded men carrying out arrestable offences.Thanks to CAshman_eq, the festive gamble is on with Bar Humbug, the Yuletide-themed slot-machine simulation for your Android device. 30p in, keep your fingers crossed, and up to a fiver comes back out, so long as you've behaved yourself all year. There's seasonal music, a laughing Father Christmas, and that feeling of chancing it that you got as a child when you're careening down an icy hill on a black bin-bag with no way of steering. Or stopping.Best of all, it's totally free. No real money ever changes hands, but the feeling that only comes but once a year can now be yours every day.Take the risk out of Christmas with Bar Humbug, available NOW, and spin the reels to your heart's content. Either that, or you'll just have to ho-ho-hope there's still a bottle of cheap plonk left somewhere.You can also earn a free upgrade to the slot by completing all achievements. Once complete you can then adjust the payout percentage of the slot to a massive 200%Slot FeaturesÂ¦3 Bottom ReelsÂ¦Holds (With 3 Holds and In)Â¦Nudges (With Magic Nudge Setups)Â¦Winning Spins After Using NudgesÂ¦Authentic Win Symbols and SoundsÂ¦Random start for 3 Reels BIG MONEY Top BoxBar Humbug slot is for entertainment purposes only and no real money is wagered, and as such you do not receive any of your winnings. This machine by default pays out at 80%, which in real-world terms is fair. However, you can enhance your wins by activating the secret Bar Humbug % Mode. If you do crank it up using Bar Humbug % Mode please do not expect similar results on real casino slot machines.